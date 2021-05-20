ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- After several days of rain, News 4 viewers have reported seeing more sinkholes. One of those sinkholes is located at the intersection of Sidney Street and Nebraska Avenue in South St. Louis' Fox Park neighborhood.
“I was amazed, really amazed," said Annette Rohlik, who lives down the street from the sinkhole. "If you guys weren’t out here, I’m sure I probably would have hit it or somebody else would and that would really mess up the whole front end of someone’s car."
The director of St. Louis City's street department said someone stole the barricade covering the sinkhole and then replaced it with a yield sign.
Neighbors are frustrated it has not been filled. “They’re paving all the other streets," said Rohlink. "What about our street?”
It's a question many News4 viewers have asked, including when the sinkhole that drained part of the lake at Lone Elk Park last week will be filled.
The St. Louis County Parks Department said it's waiting for a report back from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) before anything further can be done.
The DNR said sinkholes are most common in the spring and late summer because of the rainy season and then drought, eroding away the soil sitting on top of the rock that can eventually collapse.
The DNR also said the St. Louis region's aging infrastructure, including underground pipes, can add to the problem.
“It's caving in more and more and what’s going to happen is somebody isn’t going to be watching what they’re doing like these young kids out here speeding around and stuff, they’re gonna hit it," said Rohlik.
AT&T said it is investigating the sinkhole at the intersection of Sidney and Nebraska. MSD said since AT&T has taken so long, it'll fix it and then just bill AT&T.
