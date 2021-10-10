ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The noise brought Jerry Stamson out of his house on Saturday night and what he saw was a massive party in the street.
“Traffic wasn’t moving. People were out of their cars like it was a big party. I did see them carrying guns, what looked like AR-15s,” Stamson said.
His family moved into their home on Jefferson and Shenendoah last spring. They love the city but are frustrated by the lack of response to problems like this.
“I dialed 911. It kept ringing,” Stamson said. “Thirty minutes went by and not a single cop showed up."
Aloha Kelly is a few blocks away at Jefferson and Russell. She said the cars were blocking the street and she did see some police officers arrive on scene.
“They couldn’t get through there. There was no way to infiltrate the line of cars,” Kelly said.
The City of St. Louis has taken numerous efforts to curb the cruising and drag racing problems. In 2020, they installed barricades throughout downtown to cut back on the problem but some believe it’s just moved the issue elsewhere.
“The city focuses on one area then it gets moved to another area. They never really correct the issue,” Stamson said.
A spokesperson for the city said on Saturday night the St. Louis Police Department Summer Cruising detail responded to a group on Grand and Natural Bridge in North St. Louis. The group then dispersed throughout the city.
That’s when they ended up on Jefferson. “It’s got to stop,” Stamson said.
News 4 reached out to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department to find out if the Cruising Detail issued any tickets or made any arrests. We are still waiting to hear back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.