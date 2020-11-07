St. Louis residents celebrate Trump's exit, say 'fight is not over'

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Across the country, there were gatherings in the street with people celebrating President-elect Joe Biden's victory. A few hundred gathered at St. Louis City Hall but the mood was not entirely celebratory.
Community activists came together for what they called a day of "Unity, Community and Coalition Building."
The rally started off on the steps of St. Louis City Hall with calls for not letting down and continuing to push for various causes.
They say they want a living wage, better healthcare plans and housing. Immigration reform and abortion rights as well.
One speaker said" this is not a celebration of victory." It was instead a call to make sure there is a peaceful transition of power and to then hold the Biden administration accountable.
As another speaker said "this is a fight for the future because no one is going to hand it to us."
"The fight is not over ... This is just one battle that we've won," activist Khalea Edwards said. "We have to stay pushing the Biden administration to the left and we have to not get complacent because Trump has been defeated and we have a Democrat in the White House."
While it was definitely an anti-Trump group from the community that gathered Saturday, some were lukewarm toward Biden.
