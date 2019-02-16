ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It's become a weekend winter routine here in Forest Park for St. Louis residents.
Brian Kotraba, who comes to Forest Park to do some fishing, said this winter has been an unpredictable trout season.
"Off on Saturday and Sunday, do a little fishing in the morning while the wife and kids are at home sleeping and i'm out here freezing my toes but it's alright," Kotraba said. "I mean come on. Thursday, 70 degrees, and then today? Unbelievable. But the change really changes up the fish too."
He said fish change their depth in the water depending on the degrees outside.
"They run deeper when it gets warm and then when it gets real cold they come up high, so you're not ready for it or prepared to find out where they're at," Kotraba said.
Sean Ebeling said the snowy trails make it hard to get outside and run, but he keeps one motivation in mind.
"All i can think about is the Cardinals and watching spring training on Channel 4 and I'm thinking...Someday...I'll see Yadi, Carlos pitching and iIll be out in the bleachers," Ebeling said. "80 degrees isn't too far away."
Fortunately, temperatures didn't stop Kotraba from hooking a trout Saturday morning.
