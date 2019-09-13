ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The ‘Ride of the Century’ is taking pace in St. Louis this weekend, prompting one St. Louis resident to stay in a hotel.

Thursday, the St. Louis Police Department said large groups of ATVs and motorcycles could be in St. Louis this weekend. Friday, the parking lot behind Bill Hibbdon's downtown loft was already filling with riders doing wheelies and stunts.

"They're just out of control, the city actually lost control of the streets," said Hibbdon. "They were going the wrong way on a one-way street."

Last year, hundreds of motorcyclists participated in the ‘Ride of the Century’, illegally showing off their stunts on the streets.  

Police said it is illegal to operate ATVs on city streets. They also want to remind people that reckless driving is against the law. Authorities said they plan to arrest those in violation and tow the vehicle involved. 

The Missouri Highway Patrol said it is not planning any special patrols but troopers have been alerted troopers to be vigilant.

