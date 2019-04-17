JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Missouri bill would bar certain people from owning firearms due to domestic violence incidents and require law enforcement officers to remove any firearms at the scene of a domestic violence call they respond to.
House Bill 960, sponsored by St. Louis Representative Tracy McCreery (D), was read Tuesday night in the Missouri House, and reportedly no one testified in opposition.
According to the proposed bill, anyone convicted of domestic violence would be prohibited from owning a firearm.
The record of the conviction would also be forwarded to the Missouri Highway Patrol, who will update the person’s record in the National Instant Criminal Background Check System. The Highway Patrol would also notify the FBI within 24 hours.
The firearms ban also applies if a court issues a full order of protection against a person. If, after a hearing, the court issues a protection order against an individual, the court must also prohibit them from knowingly possessing or purchasing a firearm while the order is in effect.
The court must notify the person in writing and, if they are present, orally as well.
They also must forward the order to the MSHP who will update the background check database and notify the FBI.
The language from the bill is below:
If the court issues, after a hearing for any full order of protection, an order of protection, the court shall also:
(1) Prohibit the respondent from knowingly possessing or purchasing any firearm while the order is in effect;
(2) Inform the respondent of such prohibition in writing and, if the respondent is present, orally; (3) Forward the order to the state highway patrol so that the state highway patrol can update the respondent's record in the National Instant Criminal Background Check system (NICS). Upon receiving an order under this subsection, the state highway patrol shall notify the Federal Bureau of Investigation within twenty-four hours.
Upon a conviction for the offense of domestic assault in the fourth degree, the court shall forward the record of conviction to the state highway patrol so that the state highway patrol can update the respondent's record in the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS). Upon receiving a record under this subsection, the state highway patrol shall notify the Federal Bureau of Investigation within 24 hours.
