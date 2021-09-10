ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis will pause to remember the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks th…
It is that memory that brought people like Tobin to Art Hill Friday night, surrounded by the thousands of flags representing the lives lost on 9/11 and since then from military service during the war in Afghanistan. Thirteen new flags were also featured on the Art Hill grounds, representing the 13 Marines killed during the evacuations in Afghanistan.
“I come here every time this is here to just sit and be conscious that this really happened because it is so easily to forget,” said Tobin.
AP Photo/ William Kratzke
A plane approaches New York's World Trade Center moments before it struck the tower at left, as seen from downtown Brooklyn, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. In an unprecedented show of terrorist horror, the 110 story towers collapsed in a shower of rubble and dust after 2 hijacked airliners carrying scores of passengers slammed into them.
One World Trade Center, center, rises above the National September 11 Memorial and Museum at the World Trade Center, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2012 in NY. The World Financial Center is on the left, and Four World Trade Center is at right.
Defense Secretary Leon Panetta speaks to reporters in Shanksville, Pa., Monday, Sept. 10, 2012, after visiting the Flight 93 National Memorial ahead of the 11th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in Shanksville, Pa.
Visible from space, a smoke plume rises from the Manhattan area after two planes crashed into the towers of the World Trade Center. This photo was taken of metropolitan New York City on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001.
The twin towers of the World Trade Center burn behind the Empire State Building in New York, Sept. 11, 2001. In a horrific sequence of destruction, terrorists crashed two planes into the World Trade Center causing the twin 110-story towers to collapse.
In this aerial photo of July 28, 2011, a grove of trees surround massive square reflecting pools at the National 9/11 Memorial in NY. Out of the ashes has risen a vibrant neighborhood packed with new restaurants and hotels and many ways to your respects.
Smoke rises at ground zero after the fall of the twin towers on September 11, 2001 in New York City. Nearly 3,000 people were killed in the attacks including the passengers and crew members aboard the four planes that were hijacked.
The 184 stone benches each bear the name of a person who died in the terrorist attack on the Pentagon. Together they comprise the permanent outdoor Memorial, created to honor those killed in the building and on American Airlines Flight 77.
A military helicopter takes off after dropping off personnel at the Pentagon, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2001, as work continued at the Pentagon after a terrorist crashed a hijacked airliner into the building Tuesday.
On Sept. 11, the nation will pause to remember and honor the lives lost 20 years ago in the worst terror attacks on US soil. The following photos captured that day in history, which changed America and the world forever.
Credit: AP Photo/Richard Drew
Smoke rises from the burning twin towers of the World Trade Center after hijacked planes crashed into the towers on September 11, 2001 in New York City.
Source: FBI
The Pentagon burning shortly following the attack on 9/11.
Source: FBI
An FBI task force member and Fairfax County rescue workers outside the damaged Pentagon shortly after the attack on 9/11.
Source: FBI
Overhead shot showing damage to the Pentagon following the attack on 9/11.
Source: FBI
Personnel sifting through debris inside the Pentagon following the attack on 9/11.
Source: FBI
Overhead shot showing damage to the Pentagon following the attack on 9/11.
Source: FBI
Debris outside the Pentagon following the attack on 9/11.
Source: FBI
FBI personnel and rescue workers outside the smoking Pentagon shortly after the attack on 9/11.
Source: FBI
Clean-up inside the Pentagon shortly after the attack on 9/11.
Source: FBI
Damage to the Pentagon following the attack on 9/11.
Source: FBI
Personnel in white protective suits outside the Pentagon following the attack on 9/11.
Source: FBI
Emergency trucks dousing the Pentagon with water shortly after the attack on 9/11.
Source: FBI
FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force members create a makeshift memorial outside the Pentagon following the attack on 9/11.
Source: FBI
Crews work on clean up and repair at the Pentagon after the attack on 9/11.
Source: FBI
Overhead shot showing makeshift operations outside the Pentagon following the attack on 9/11.
Source: FBI
Fairfax County personnel with canine searching through debris outside the Pentagon following the attack on 9/11.
Source: FBI
Damage to an office inside the Pentagon following the attack on 9/11.
Source: FBI
More debris from the American Airlines airplane that crashed into the Pentagon on 9/11.
FBI personnel going through debris outside the Pentagon following the attack on 9/11.
Source: FBI
FBI personnel going through debris outside the Pentagon following the attack on 9/11.
Source: FBI
Emergency personnel and debris outside the Pentagon following the attack of 9/11.
Credit: AP Photo/Tech. Sgt. Cedric H. Rudisill
The Pentagon attack site is shown Friday, Sept. 14, 2001, after a plane slammed into the building on Tuesdady, Sept. 11. The terrorist attack caused extensive damage to the west face of the building.
Credit: AP Photo/Mark Lennihan
Credit: AP Photo/Shawn Baldwin
Emergency crews survey the damage after the fall of the twin towers on September 11, 2001 in New York City.
Credit: AP Photo/Richard Drew
A debris-filled street after the collapse of the twin towers of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001 in New York City.
Credit: AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar
FBI investigators comb the crater left by the crash of United Airlines flight 93, a Boeing 757 in Shanksville, Pa., on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2001.
Credit: AP Photo/Mandel Ngan, Pool
Credit: AP Photo/Shawn Baldwin
Credit: (AP Images/Diane Bondareff
The north tower of the World Trade Center collapses on September 11, 2001 in New York City.
Credit: NASA
Credit: AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler
Credit: AP Photo/Mark Lennihan
Credit: AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Debris fall from one of the burning twin towers of the World Trade Center after a hijacked plane crashed into the tower on September 11, 2001 in New York City.
Credit: AP Photo/Shawn Baldwin
Credit: AP Photo/Louis Lanzano
People light candles at a memorial for the victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City on Sept. 15, 2001.
Credit: AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool
Damage to the Pentagon is seen during a Congressional tour Thursday, Sept. 13, 2001.
Credit: AP Photo/Tom Horan
Vehicles are shown traveling on Interstate 395, leaving Washington, in front of the Pentagon, following an explosion Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001.
Credit: AP Photo/Matt Moyer
Firemen search for survivors after the collapse of the twin towers of the World Trade Center on on September 11, 2001.
Credit: AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana
Credit: AP Photo/Doug Mills
President Bush stands with firefighter Bob Beckwith on a burnt fire truck in front of the World Trade Center during a tour of the devastation, Friday, Sept. 14, 2001.
Credit: AP Photo/Mark Lennihan
The framework of the Freedom Tower, center, is shown in this aerial photo of the World Trade Center, Monday, Nov. 2, 2009 in New York.
Credit: AP Photo/Stuart Ramson
A destroyed fire truck on September 14, 2001 near ground zero after the September 11 attacks.
Credit: AP Photo/Ron Edmonds
A military helicopter takes off after dropping off personnel at the Pentagon, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2001, as work continued at the Pentagon after a terrorist crashed a hijacked airliner into the building Tuesday.
“Having been active duty for 20 plus years, [and] my dad was active duty, retired army,” said Wade Whynot. “You don’t want to use the word amazing, but it’s what we do.”
For Whynot, it is one particular sacrifice that stands out in a sea of flags: his brother-in-law, the first casualty during Operation Enduring Freedom.
“On the 10th of October, he was killed in an accident that happened on one of the bases,” said Whynot. “I look at my nieces and nephews, at the time they were two, four, six and nine, and now they are 22, 24, 26, and 29. They’ve had to overcome a lot of things in terms of the loss of their dad, how it impacted their life.”
For others, the faces and names adorned on dog tags across each flag are a flashback to the very moment the towers fell.
“I was living in Martin, North Dakota. I was a deputy sheriff at the time and my mom called me that morning I was still sleeping,” said Terry Marigny.
“I was in the kitchen with my wife, we were watching the Today Show and all of sudden they came on and showed the planes hitting the buildings,” said Ron Ruzicka.
A heart-wrenching video of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks recount the events as they unfolded on American soil 19 years ago today.
Marginy, who served in the military for 27 years, came to see the flags with his wife, children and grandchildren. He says it’s an important experience to share as a family, especially for his grandchildren who were not around on the day the towers fell.
“Trying to understand the sacrifices that so many paid with their lives for this great nation that we live in,” he said.
The names of the fallen soldiers and lives lost since 9/11 will continue to be read throughout the night and into the morning. Organizers expect the reading of the names to conclude around 11 a.m. Saturday.
