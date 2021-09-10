ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It’s been two decades since the world stood still and watched as the twin towers collapsed on September 11.

“I can’t believe it’s been 20 years,” said St. Louis resident Pep Tobin.

It is that memory that brought people like Tobin to Art Hill Friday night, surrounded by the thousands of flags representing the lives lost on 9/11 and since then from military service during the war in Afghanistan. Thirteen new flags were also featured on the Art Hill grounds, representing the 13 Marines killed during the evacuations in Afghanistan.

“I come here every time this is here to just sit and be conscious that this really happened because it is so easily to forget,” said Tobin.

“Having been active duty for 20 plus years, [and] my dad was active duty, retired army,” said Wade Whynot. “You don’t want to use the word amazing, but it’s what we do.”

For Whynot, it is one particular sacrifice that stands out in a sea of flags: his brother-in-law, the first casualty during Operation Enduring Freedom.

“On the 10th of October, he was killed in an accident that happened on one of the bases,” said Whynot. “I look at my nieces and nephews, at the time they were two, four, six and nine, and now they are 22, 24, 26, and 29. They’ve had to overcome a lot of things in terms of the loss of their dad, how it impacted their life.”

For others, the faces and names adorned on dog tags across each flag are a flashback to the very moment the towers fell.

“I was living in Martin, North Dakota. I was a deputy sheriff at the time and my mom called me that morning I was still sleeping,” said Terry Marigny.

“I was in the kitchen with my wife, we were watching the Today Show and all of sudden they came on and showed the planes hitting the buildings,” said Ron Ruzicka.

Marginy, who served in the military for 27 years, came to see the flags with his wife, children and grandchildren. He says it’s an important experience to share as a family, especially for his grandchildren who were not around on the day the towers fell.

“Trying to understand the sacrifices that so many paid with their lives for this great nation that we live in,” he said.

The names of the fallen soldiers and lives lost since 9/11 will continue to be read throughout the night and into the morning. Organizers expect the reading of the names to conclude around 11 a.m. Saturday.