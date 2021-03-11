ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis region will soon see a significant increase in vaccine doses, as state officials say they plan to allot more of Missouri’s available vaccines to the area. The increase will amount to thousands of additional doses, with the goal being to expand eligibility in the region.

Rural Missouri county sees 1,500 doses go unused in mass vaccination event A rural Missouri county near the Iowa border says it was left with around 1,500 unused doses from a mass vaccination drive it held on Saturday.

Last week, Gov. Mike Parson said the state will move away from allocating vaccines based on population and instead look at the number of people in a region who are eligible to receive their dose but remain unvaccinated.

Previously, the St. Louis area had received roughly 540,000 doses, accounting for 35 percent of the state’s total despite having 37 percent of the state’s residents. Under the new system, the region would get 42 percent of the state’s available doses, which would be an increase of nearly 6,000 doses as the state's total is projected to be 120,000 per week, according to the Missouri Independent. That would mean the St. Louis region will get more than 50,000 vaccines the week of March 29. The increased amount sent to our area will significantly improve the speed at which eligible individuals get vaccinated.

Even as Phase 1B Tier 3 individuals began prepping for their eligibility, the head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, Dr. Alex Garza, said there are still many people in the preceding tiers who need to be vaccinated first. Roughly 550,000 Missourians will become eligible for vaccines on March 15, but Garza said given the high-risk nature of people in Phase 1B, they should be a priority.

[READ: Frustration for Missourians struggling to get vaccine as 550,000 more people set to become eligible]

Tier 3 includes professions like teachers, grocers and public transportation employees, and teachers particularly have been pushing to be moved up the priority list. Missouri was one of a handful of states who did not put teachers into a higher tier based on profession, citing the need for the elderly and those who have health problems to be vaccinated first.

Teachers to get top priority for vaccine at some Missouri pharmacies Teachers, daycare providers, energy workers and critical manufacturing workers are among those who'll be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday, March 15.

Pharmacies that are part of the federal retail pharmacy vaccination plan are being instructed by the federal government to make teachers a top priority. In Missouri that includes some Walmart pharmacies and Health Mart pharmacies. Mallory McCowen with the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) confirms the prioritization of teachers.

Hospitals with the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force will not be prioritizing teachers, even as they become eligible, and will continue to focus on the most vulnerable in the community, according to Garza.

"Certainly we welcome the help from the federal program vaccinating teachers. It's not that they're not deserving or that we don't want to vaccinate them. It's just that we understand who's most at risk and that's who we're going to be prioritizing," said Garza.

The increase in doses will help the hospital system move through Tiers 1 and 2 more quickly, allowing them to begin vaccinating Tier 3 individuals much sooner than previously projected.

State-funded study of Missouri vaccine rollout shows urban areas have 'vaccine deserts' An analysis of Missouri's vaccine distribution found the largest vaccination gaps are in the St. Louis and Kansas City metropolitan areas.

Several mass vaccination events in rural counties throughout the state have ended with thousands of surplus doses, and significant numbers of St. Louis-area residents have driven to those regions, sometimes completely across the state, to get vaccinated. A study released by an outside consulting firm showed the urban areas of the state were quickly becoming “vaccine desserts,” which was forcing residents to travel well outside their home county in search of a chance to get a dose. This prompted the state to adjust course.