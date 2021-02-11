ST. LOUIS (AP/KMOV.com) – The St. Louis region will receive additional COVID-19 vaccines next week, Missouri officials announced Wednesday.

Earlier this week, local leaders said the area was being given only around 17% of the state’s vaccine allocation while the region makes up 37% of Missouri’s population. For the upcoming week, the region is slated to receive 34% vaccine allocation from the state.

Region C is comprised of St. Louis, St. Charles, Pike, Perry, Lincoln, Warren, Washington, Jefferson, Ste. Genevieve and St. Francois counties as well as the City of St. Louis.

On Wednesday, state health officials said 9.2% of the state’s population has received at least one vaccine dose, with 2.9% receiving two doses. A total of 741,108 vaccine doses have been administered, according to the health department’s dashboard.