ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis region saw its highest one day total of hospital admissions for COVID-19 since the tracking of data began in early April.
Officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said 72 coronavirus patients were admitted to its hospitals, raising the seven-day moving average to 56, the fifth highest on record and highest since April 11.
“In September, we were concerned when our admissions totals climbed over 40. Seeing totals like this is heartbreaking,” Dr. Alex Garza with the task force said.
A total of 407 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in the region, the highest since May 7. The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations has been steadily rising in the area. It reached a low of 249 on October 8 and has been increasing since, reaching 371 Wednesday, almost a 50% increase.
Officials with the task force say hospitals in the region are operating at near capacity with some over capacity. On average, local hospitals are at 85% capacity.
“We have a lot of sick people in our care, and they don’t just have COVID-19. But we can prevent the number of patients sick with the virus if we all just wear a mask, social distance, stay away from large gatherings and wash our hands,” Garza said.
So far, 7,587 COVID-19 patients have been released from hospitals under the task force. These hospitals are BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital.
