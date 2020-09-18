ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- There is a big effort underway to help keep everyone safe in St. Louis this fall and winter.
The push is for everyone to get their flu shot.
The St. Louis Region's Health Care Systems, which are BJC Healthcare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke's Hospitals, have teamed up to encourage others to get the flu vaccination.
With COVID-19, health officials say getting the flu shot this year is more important than ever before.
Especially since it is possible to have the flu and coronavirus at the same time.
"It's possible you could have more complications and more serious illness because now the body trying is to fight two different viruses. If the body can easily fight the flu because you have the vaccine, you can then focus on COVID-19, much better for you," said Dr. Robert Poirer with Barnes-Jewish Hospital.
The typical flu season in our area runs from late October till April or May.
The health commission was launched a website for the campaign, visit it here.
