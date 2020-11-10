ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- 114 patients were admitted to St. Louis hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, the most in a 24-hour period since the virus outbreak began in March.
In total, 657 COVID-19 patients were in the region's hospitals Tuesday, also the most recorded.
The virus is spreading way too quickly and making too many people sick," Garza said Monday. "Right now, really, the virus is winning. There is absolutely no way that we can sustain this pace."
The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations reached 546 Tuesday. A total of 134 patients were in intensive care units and 76 of them were on ventilators.
"We know there will be a time in the not-so-distanced future when we can no longer do anything more to safely and effectively care for every patient in our hospitals," Garza said.
