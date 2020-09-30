ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Perhaps the most talked about part of the first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden, was Trump's refusal to denounce white supremacy.
The moment caused backlash throughout the country, including in St. Louis.
Supporters have said Trump misspoke when he did not say he would tell such groups as the Proud Boys to stand down.
Instead he said "stand back," and "stand by." It was the biggest moment in a debate many pundits called "chaotic," and, at times, "off the rails."
"Last night's debate may the worst presidential debate we've ever had," said Washington University history professor Peter Kastor.
Kastor said the question regarding the Proud Boys could have been easily handled.
"That was actually a softball pitch to him. All he had to say was, 'I repudiate white supremacy and support equality for all,'" Kastor said. "Had he actually said, 'I repudiate white supremacy,' the question would have come and gone."
However, some voters said they don't believe the president misspoke.
"He said what he wanted to say," said Evelyn Jones. "If it was a mistake he could have corrected it. He meant what he said."
One long-time political analyst says the president's strategy was to show strength, but he missed the mark.
"He showed a forceful display, but came across as un-presidential," said Ken Warren with Saint Louis University. "He gave Chris Wallace more problems than [he gave] Biden to tell the truth."
Thursday when asked about the Proud Boys, President Trump said he didn't know who they were.
He added, "They have to stand down and let law enforcement do their work."
