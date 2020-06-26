KINLOCH, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A famous St. Louis rapper was killed during a late-night double shooting in north St. Louis County.
Lawrence Franks, Jr., better known by his stage name Huey, was one of two people shot in the 8100 block of Martin Luther King in Kinloch just before 11 p.m. He was later pronounced dead, according to St. Louis County police.
A neighbor told News 4 Huey's family members live in the home and he would often stay with them.
The 32-year-old rapper was best known for his 2006 debut single “Pop, Lock & Drop It.”
Franks began rapping as a teenager and eventually signed with Jive Records, and his hit single reached number six on the U.S. charts.
The other shooting victim, described as being 21 years old, was taken to the hospital after showing up at the Ferguson Police Department on South Florissant Road with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
"It came across my social media. My mouth dropped. It is just unbelievable," said Alonzo Lee, Franks' friend and Grammy-award winning music partner. "What's really sad is he was actually working on new material. So, at a time when we are going through so much as a society or city in particular, he was doing something positive and what he was known for doing best. He was making music, making music for the people."
Detectives said they believe there may have been up to 10 other people around the area of the shooting when the incident occurred. They are encouraging any potential witnesses or anyone with information to call police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
