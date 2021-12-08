You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Louis ranks in the top 20 for the most fun cities in America

  • Updated
  • Updated
  • 0
Cheers friends generic
Storyblocks

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV.COM) -- According to WalletHub, St. Louis has taken the 20th spot for 2021's most fun cities in America.

You might ask, what makes a city fun? WalletHub defines a fun city as one that packs a little bit of fun for everyone. Whether that be roller coasters, new restaurants, or even video games, you have to have it all.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the average American spends over $2,900 on entertainment per year. WalletHub helped Americans find the cities with the most variety of fun while still being cost effective.

More than 180 U.S. cities were compared based on 65 key metrics, ranging from fitness centers to movie costs to average open hours of breweries. St. Louis ranked pretty high on that list.

To view the full list of cities click here

Copyright 2021 KMOV. All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.