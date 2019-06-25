ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As we prepare to pop fireworks and enjoy the Fourth of July holiday, the city of St. Louis has another reason to celebrate.
The city was recently named the 10th best city for celebrating the holiday by WalletHub, personal finance website.
Source: WalletHub
The site compared the 100 largest U.S. cities based on how well they balance holiday cost and fun. The data set of 20 key metrics ranges from average beer and wine prices to duration of fireworks shows to Fourth of July weather forecast.
St. Louis ranked highly in a number of major categories.
Celebrating Fourth of July in St. Louis (1=Best; 50=Avg.):
- 1st – Legality of Fireworks
- 1st – Prevalence of Affordable 4.5+ Star Restaurants
- 12th – Number of Fourth of July Festivals & Performances\
- 19th – Walkability
- 36th – Duration of Fireworks Show
- 53rd – Avg. Beer & Wine Prices
For the full report, click here.
