ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis was just ranked third best baseball city in the nation for the 2018 Best Sports Cities report by WalletHub.
WalletHub compared 419 cities across the five largest sports in the U.S.; football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer.
St. Louis ranked 34th best overall sports city, seventh best hockey city and 450th in football.
