ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis has been ranked one of the best cities for families.
According to safehome.org, St. Louis ranks as the sixth best city to raise a family in America. The cities that ranked higher than St. Louis were Madison, Minneapolis, Washington DC, Boston and Pittsburgh.
The study looked at crime, cost of living, education, proximity to parks and other factors.
Click here to view the complete study.
