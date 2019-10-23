ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis is one of the top baseball cities in the country, according to a newly-released study.
WalletHub compiled a list of the best baseball cities by comparing 361 of the most populated U.S. cities based on 31 key metrics, including ticket price per game, championship wins, number of teams and stadium capacity.
New York was ranked the best baseball city, followed by Los Angeles and St. Louis.
Click here to view the complete study.
