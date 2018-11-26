ST. LOUIS, Mo (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis is not only the deadliest U.S. city, it is now also considered one of the most sinful cities in the country.
WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities across seven key dimensions to determine the most sinful cities.
The dimensions are anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, greed, lust, vanity and laziness. These seven dimensions were examined using 37 relevant metrics.
Their data ranged from violent crimes per capita to excessive drinking and entertainment establishments per capita.
St. Louis ranked number five in overall sinful rank, and ranked number one in the anger and hatred category.
It also ranked number one in excesses and vices, number 29 in lust, 30 in vanity, 44 in jealousy and laziness, and 69 in greed.
