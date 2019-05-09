ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – To celebrate the Blues Tuesday night win, Y98 played ‘Gloria’ for 24 hours!
Read: Maroon's OT goal lifts Blues past Stars in Game 7
Starting around midnight, the St. Louis radio station announced they would be playing Laura Branigan’s song for the next 24 hours. ‘Gloria’ from the early 1980s has become the victory song for the Blues, and the community has embraced it in many ways.
Watch: Blues' staff launch their own music video for victory song 'Gloria'
Tuesday night at the Enterprise Center, Pat Maroon scored 5:50 into the second overtime, Jordan Binnington made 29 saves and the St. Louis Blues outlasted the Dallas Stars 2-1 in Game 7 of their Western Conference semifinal playoff series Tuesday night.
The @StLouisBlues win the series! It's time to #PlayGloria for 24 hours on Y98! #STLBlues pic.twitter.com/OoIaVR9PKE— Y98 (@Y98) May 8, 2019
After 24 hours of playing St. Louis' new favorite song, Y98 reported that they had played 'Gloria' 224 times!
