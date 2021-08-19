ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- At a press conference on Thursday, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and members of the immigrant community in St. Louis proclaimed that immigrants fleeing Afghanistan are welcome.

"We're ready to welcome Afghan citizens and their families to the Gateway City with open arms and open hearts," said Jones.

Sunday, the Taliban swept into Kabul, the Afghan capital, after capturing most of the country. Following the takeover, thousands of Afghans rushed to the airport in hopes of escaping the country over fears of what the Taliban’s rule will bring.

Three Afghan families arrive in St. Louis after fleeing country Among the throngs of Afghans seen at Hamid Karzai International Airport trying to get on US planes to evacuate the country, were three families that ended up in St. Louis.

Those Afghans being evacuated and brought to the US, have special immigrant visas. The visa shows they worked for the US government or a government contractor in Afghanistan.

Three Afghan families have arrived in St. Louis in the last week and are currently in a 14-day quarantine. Nearly 300 immigrants with special immigrant visa have resettled in St. Louis in the last few years.

An immigrant from Afghanistan who came to St. Louis in 2018 talked with News 4 about the recent immigrants, but asked to remain anonymous to protect loved ones still living in Afghanistan. He said no one needs fear the new immigrants will be a drain on society, because most are from upper-middle or upper class status and are educated.

"They are highly trained," he said.

According to reports, 60% of immigrants to the US start their own business.

The International Institute of St. Louis is contracted with the federal government as an immigrant resettlement agency. It's contracted to receive 1,050 immigrants this year but that doesn't necessarily mean 1,000 Afghans are coming to St. Louis. So far this year, the agency has resettled immigrants from Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan, Turkey, Uganda, The Democratic Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, Ukraine and Indonesia.

The agency is obligated to provide housing and financial aid to immigrant families for 3 months. After that, there are partner agencies that step in to provide support to immigrants when needed.