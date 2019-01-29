ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Officials from St. Louis Public Schools announced Tuesday all classes, after-school activities and sports will be cancelled Wednesday due to extreme cold caused wind chill.
District offices and facilities will remain open.
All after-school activities will go on as scheduled Tuesday night.
