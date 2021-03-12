ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Public Schools are set to vaccinate more than 2,000 staff members and other St. Louis City educators next week.

Officials with the school district said all appointments for the Janssen vaccine have been made for March 15, 16, 18 and 19. The district said the vaccination event will be at Vashon High School gymnasium.

The event will kick off on Monday, once Missouri moves into the next tier making teachers eligible for the coronavirus vaccine. The Urban League and the Army National Guard are helping with the event.