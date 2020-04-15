ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Public Schools District will start providing students' families with seven days worth of food to limit the number of times people have to pick-up meals.
Officials with the district said starting April 17, families will only need to make one trip to gather food enough for a week. This will mean no more daily trips and less contact with others.
Meals will be available for pick-up on Fridays from 8 a.m until noon. No student ID is required.
