ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The St. Louis Public Schools (SLPS) has announced they will have their 2020 graduation at Busch Stadium.
Officials say the stadium offers a spacious open air experience that will help with social distancing for the 12-hundred-plus graduates and guests.
The graduation will be held July 30.
