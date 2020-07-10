ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Despite a surge in COVID-19 cases in Missouri, plans and protocols are being tweaked to allow for school to restart next month.
Currently, the plan is for St. Louis Public Schools to begin on August 24.
However, the teachers union said it doesn’t like the pressure from the White House and the governor to rush back into the classroom.
The union said they are still working with school districts to figure out what daily instruction looks like. They are considering staggering classrooms and times to keep contact lower, and hold class outside when possible.
Byron Clemens, with the union, said they are working on what will happen when the first coronavirus case is reported once school begins again.
“That's not written in stone [to] close a school or district down. That will be part of the on-going conversation between all the districts, superintendent union and health department,” Clemens said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.