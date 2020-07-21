ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Public Schools will offer full-time learning in school or full-time learning this fall unlike some other districts who are offering a combination of both.
News 4 spoke with the Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Adams.
"Right now, it looks like about 60 percent of our families are saying they want virtual learning from feedback received last night, which means less kids on buses, so then socially distance will be easily managed through that way," Adams said.
Dr. Adams says he's received mixed reviews on their plans, but he believes at this point, they provide the best options for all their families.
Adams believes one of the reasons there is a lot of apprehension from teachers is because they don't yet know the district's full plan, which he says they will learn when they come back a week before students on August 17.
Bussing will be safely offered for families who choose to come to school, Adams said.
"We will be providing families who need one, an Apple iPad, as well as for high school students, Dell computers. And for those families who don't have hot spots, we have 4,000 hot spots available to families who need them so they can connect to the internet and still stay up to speed in terms of what the lessons might be."
Dr. Adams also addressed what the district would do if they had a positive case of COVID-19 in one of their schools.
"The health department will be providing us guidance and direction in terms of what needs to happen and who needs to be exempt, who needs to take a test, who needs to be quarantined and all staff prior to coming back have to be screened and tested before they walk into the building on August 17.”
At this point, if 25 percent of a school contracted COVID-19, the district would temporarily close the school, Dr. Adams said.
But again, he emphasized the St. Louis Health Department would give the proper guidance at the time.
