ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Students who were set to return to class in person at St. Louis Public Schools (SLPS) will need to put that plan on hold for now.
Officials with SLPS said Thursday the CDC has put out new guidelines for the holidays and the district is therefore putting return plans on hold until further notice.
Some middle school students were scheduled to return to in-person classes on Monday and some high school students were set to return later this month, but those plans are changed for now.
"Please know, we looked forward to welcoming back our middle and high schoolers, however our decision is based on advice from medical experts and ongoing review of data," the district wrote in an email. "Thank you for your understanding."
Officials said this doesn't affect any current in-person teaching in elementary schools or schools for students with specific needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.