ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A national children's health organization has named 11 St. Louis Public Schools as one of America's Healthiest Schools.
The Healthier Generation selected 355 schools from 23 states to be featured on their annual list.
The following schools were recognized as one of the healthiest schools across the nation:
- Adams Elementary School
- Carr Lane VPA Middle School
- Gateway Elementary School
- Gateway Middle School
- Gateway Michael Elementary School*
- Hickey Elementary School
- Lyon Academy-Blow
- Mullanphy Investigative Center
- Oak Hill Elementary School
- Washington Montessori Elementary School
- Woodward Elementary School
Gateway Michael Elementary School was one of the eight schools nationwide to get the highest level of distinction, the National Healthy Schools GOLD award.
