ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Hundreds lined up at Gateway Elementary School today to get their COVID-19 vaccination for children ages 5-11.
Some had been waiting for this opportunity for a long time. Mother Jeanine Gerson said getting her son vaccinated was important to her.
"My brother just passed away Oct. 7 and he had COVID," Jeanine Gerson said. "And so I knew I had to get my son vaccinated. It's imminent, you have to."
St. Louis Public Schools held the vaccine clinic so the newly eligible children had the chance to get the shot. The district is using incentives like toys and gift cards to promote vaccination against COVID-19.
St. Louis Public Schools will hold another vaccination clinic for students on Dec. 3.
