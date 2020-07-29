ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Public Schools will be held 100 percent virtually until at least for the first quarter of the school year, Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Adams told News 4.
The district originally announced on July 20 they would offer full-time learning in school or full-time virtual learning this fall.
Adams says support centers will be available for families needing help with childcare.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.