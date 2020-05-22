Grocery store produce
Storyblocks

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Saint Louis Public Schools will give out fresh fruit and vegetables to families in the school district at 17 elementary schools Friday, May 22.

The program runs from 8 a.m. to noon and will provide one week of produce per student.

The school district does need the student to be present to receive the packages. A school ID is not required.

The program is funded by a grant from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. Sunfarm Food Service is providing the produce.

North City Schools:

Bryan Hill 2128 E. Gano

Clay 3820 N. 14th

Hamilton 5819 Westminster Place

Hickey 3111 Cora

Jefferson 1301 Hogan

Lexington 5030 Lexington

Nance 8959 Riverview

Patrick Henry 1220 N. 10th

Pierre Laclede 5821 Kennerly

Walbridge 5000 Davison

Downtown/South City schools:

Froebel 3709 Nebraska

Lyon @ Blow 516 Loughborough

Mullanphy 4221 Shaw

Oak Hill 4300 Morganford

Peabody 1224 S. 14th

Shaw 5329 Columbia

Sigel 2050 Allen

