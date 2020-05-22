ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Saint Louis Public Schools will give out fresh fruit and vegetables to families in the school district at 17 elementary schools Friday, May 22.
The program runs from 8 a.m. to noon and will provide one week of produce per student.
The school district does need the student to be present to receive the packages. A school ID is not required.
The program is funded by a grant from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. Sunfarm Food Service is providing the produce.
North City Schools:
Bryan Hill 2128 E. Gano
Clay 3820 N. 14th
Hamilton 5819 Westminster Place
Hickey 3111 Cora
Jefferson 1301 Hogan
Lexington 5030 Lexington
Nance 8959 Riverview
Patrick Henry 1220 N. 10th
Pierre Laclede 5821 Kennerly
Walbridge 5000 Davison
Downtown/South City schools:
Froebel 3709 Nebraska
Lyon @ Blow 516 Loughborough
Mullanphy 4221 Shaw
Oak Hill 4300 Morganford
Peabody 1224 S. 14th
Shaw 5329 Columbia
Sigel 2050 Allen
