ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Families in the St. Louis Public Schools (SLPS) flocked to Laclede Elementary where the district distributed food Friday.
Every bag helps put something into the bellies of St. Louis' youngest.
"Oh man, it is a blessing overall for everyone," said parent Ashley Willis.
Most of Willis' eight children attended Laclede Elementary, where she went on Friday to feed her family.
"They just loaded us up with bags, milk and everything we need. So, it's great,” said Willis.
Since the coronavirus pandemic started, SLPS has fed 2,500 students each week.
"It was like ‘Wow, how are we going to do this logistically?" said SLPS Head of Food and Nutrition Althea Albert-Santiago.
Albert-Santiago makes sure students who depend on meals during school hours get breakfast and lunch.
The district handed out bags almost every day at first, but now hands out a week's worth of meals on Fridays.
"We found out some parents did not want to come out five days a week. Some could not afford to come out five days a week. Plus, we wanted to comply with the social distancing,” said Albert-Santiago.
Albert-Santiago told News 4 the state reimburses the district for the cost of meals to the students. She revealed breakfast runs about $2.37 and lunch costs about $4.15.
"It's very rare that people get together to do something like this and help the community. I think it is a blessing. They are going to get their blessings," said parent Je-re Reid.
The district has not said how long they will continue food distribution but say they are in it for the long haul.
