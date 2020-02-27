ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A dark cloud hangs over the future of Clay Elementary in north St. Louis as the St. Louis Public Schools (SLPS) decides what must stay and what must go.
“We cannot lose the only few schools we have left,” said parent Keishauna Sims.
Sims’ kids attend SLPS and she’s concerned of what’s ahead.
“It’s heartbreaking for the community in general,” said Sims.
Soon, the school board will discuss the future of several of the district’s 68 schools. News 4 found many of the schools that are facing under-enrollment are elementary schools.
At Dunbar Elementary, only 155 students are enrolled in a building that houses 522. In South City at Peabody Elementary, just 166 are enrolled with a capacity of 350. At Clay Elementary, just 129 attend and it can hold 385.
“When you close schools down, this does not make this a family friendly area,” said Alderman Brandon Bosley.
Clay Elementary sits in Bosley’s ward. He’s concerned about the criminal element that comes with vacant schools.
“You have the scrappers that come around and say. 'It’s been six weeks and I ain’t see nobody at this property, it’s a good time to go in,” said Bosley.
The district says it’s an unfortunate decision they have to make. There are more than 100 vacant positions not filled.
Closing some schools will free up money, allowing the district to provide more programs and social support resources.
The district will host six community workshops to discuss the future of the district. Residents are encouraged to attend just one of the meetings. Child care and refreshments will be available:
• Saturday: 10 a.m.- noon, at Clyde C. Miller Career Academy, 1000 North Grand Boulevard.
• Tuesday: 6-8 p.m., Vashon High, 3035 Cass Avenue.
• Wednesday: 6-8 p.m., Metro High, 4015 McPherson Avenue.
• March 7: 10 a.m.-noon, Carnahan High, 4041 South Broadway.
• March 11: 6-8 p.m., Soldan High, 918 Union Boulevard.
• March 12: 6-8 p.m., Roosevelt High, 3230 Hartford Street.
