ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) The St. Louis City Board of Education will regain power of the district July 1 after the St. Louis Public School District has been under state control for 12 years.
Dr. Kelvin Adams has been the superintendent for 11 years. He oversees more than 22,000 students and responsible for the district's more than 4,000 employees.
Right now, the district has 80 openings for teachers.
The teacher shortage is not just a local or urban district problem, we're seeing it across the country in all districts. Adams says they hire 200 to 300 teachers a year-- meaning students aren't getting high quality teachers especially in key areas like math, science, and special education.
He says they're exploring ways of not only getting teachers hired but finding ways of keeping them including giving them dollars to go back to school.
Touching on the topic of parent's role in their children's education, Adams said he's also noticed many parents truly care about their child's education but some are working double jobs and mentally dealing with city violence.
"They don't have time to call a teacher or knock on the school door. It is our responsibility to make sure they have the information whether it's through the internet, some type of portal," said Adams.
The district has to support students both in and outside the classroom by providing resources to students affected by violence.
Those challenges impact how the St. Louis Public School District uses money.
One hundred percent of the kids in the district are considered “undeserved” meaning all 22,000 students get free breakfast, lunch and sometimes after dinner meals.
Adams says they have 55 nurses and 39 social workers not required by the state. He says that's more than an average school district.
Many of his students are mentally mangled by the violence in our city.
So they provide 136 security personnel-- surrounding districts typically have about 15-20, according to Adams.
He adds when they get funding it's about the same amount as surrounding districts, however, St. Louis Public Schools are forced to utilize the funds differently because of what the students deal with beyond the books.
"We have to make sure the kids are provided the support they need to be the best they can be in the classroom," said Adams. "That has to take place and in some cases, that means a breakfast meal, an after school meal or transportation in a taxi for those who are homeless. All we're doing is filling the gap academically."
The district is has also partnered with Sprint a few years ago to give away 300 Ipads and Iphones.
They're looking to expand and talking to city leaders to get students that technology to go home with.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.