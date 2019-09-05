ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Thursday night, a St. Louis Public School Board meeting became a brainstorming session to get public input on how to make communities safer.
Six children who have been fatally shot in St. Louis City since April attended St. Louis Public Schools.
DeVation Powell’s 3-year-old daughter Kennedi Powell was killed in a drive-by shooting this summer. Two months later, his 8-year-old cousin Jurnne Thompson was killed outside a Soldan High School football jamboree.
"I never knew how it feels to lose a child until I lost a child, and now, you're grieving, even if it's a song or a movie, it's going to trigger it, so it's going to have you emotional," said Powell.
Since the Soldan shooting, the district has increased the number of security guards at athletic events. They’re also banning large bags at those events.
The district is working with Better Family Life to have volunteers at bus stops, making sure students get to and from home safely.
However, district leaders say it is not enough.
Meeting attendees suggested the district start conflict resolution programs, teach de-escalation techniques and work with more education non-profit organizations.
