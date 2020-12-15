ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Its an important day for the future of St. Louis Public Schools. The district will vote on the proposed closures of 11 schools in the St. Louis Public School District
On the list of schools to be closed are Clay, Dunbar, Farragut, Ford, Hickey and Monroe Elementary Schools, Fanning Middle School, Cleveland Naval Jr ROTC, Northwest and Sumner High Schools.
Carnahan High School is recommended to transition to a middle school over a three-year period, and would allow for current juniors and sophomores to graduate from the school while not taking in any new students.
The district saw enrollment for K-12 drop below 20,000 for the first time since in more than a century, with current enrollment at 19,222 students. At it’s peak, the district had more than 115,000 students enrolled in the 1960s.
Last week,Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Adams said the decision to close schools has been a long time coming due to population decline and disinvestment in the public school district.
“What the board is doing, what the district is doing, is responding to what has been happening over the last 100 years in north St. Louis and south St. Louis. We’re responding to a set of facts that the board does not control,” said Dr. Adams at Tuesday’s town hall.
Seven of the 10 schools slated for closure are in north St. Louis.
An especially tough call is the decision to close Sumner High School in The Ville neighborhood. It was the first African American high school west of the Mississippi River. Discussions to close the high school started back in 2015. Students would consolidate into neighboring magnet and choice schools, and juniors would graduate from the school.
If approved, the closures would take effect the 2021-22 school year.
A major concern is what happens to the vacant buildings. Dr. Adams says they are already working on several plans with the aldermen and community members to ensure they do not become eye sores on the community. The school district already has more than a dozen buildings listed for sale.
The district says with the money saved from closing schools with low enrollment, they will be able to better serve the rest of the district. Upgrades include a nurse and social worker in every school, additional AP and elective courses for high schoolers, develop and create a new K-12 virtual school and adding additional reading coaches at elementary schools.
The school board received 109 pages of community feedback on the consolidation plan. Congresswoman-elect Cori Bush and other community leaders are pushing for SLPS to delay Tuesday's vote. Bush said families need more time to consider the new proposal and raise their concerns.
