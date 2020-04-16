ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City schools are already making plans for next school year and want to start the academic year earlier than previously proposed.
The St. Louis Public School District has proposed the new year start as early as August 4th.
The school district shut down last month due to the coronavirus outbreak. Then last week Governor Mike Parson announced that schools would remain closed for the rest of the school year and continue e-learning.
The proposal to begin the new school year earlier still needs approval from the school board. That approval wouldn’t happen until next month at the earliest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.