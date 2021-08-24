ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The St. Louis Public School Board unanimously approved a plan to require all employees get the COVID-19 vaccine.
The union that represents teachers and staff at St. Louis Public Schools is pushing for a policy that would require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
The vote came the same day as the teachers union in the district called for all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, only exempting those with a religious objection or a medical condition to not be vaccinated. The union also called for eligible students to be vaccinated in order to be in the classroom.
Under the new policy, employees will have until October 15 to be fully vaccinated. All employees who are not vaccinated by the deadline must be tested for COVID-19 twice a week.
