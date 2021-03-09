ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis Public School Board has approved a plan to keep Sumner High School open, but make the school “arts intensive.”

Under the plan voted on Tuesday, the school will remain open for the next three years, with arts classes being added to regular curriculum. The new initiative entails oversight and help from local art organizations such as COCA, The Black Rep and others.

District officials discussed closing historic school, which is the first African American High School west of the Mississippi River, due to declining population. Sumner’s enrollment for the 2019-2020 school year was 205.