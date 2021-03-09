ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis Public School Board has approved a plan to keep Sumner High School open, but make the school “arts intensive.”
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The St. Louis Public Schools Board has voted to close or consolidate …
Under the plan voted on Tuesday, the school will remain open for the next three years, with arts classes being added to regular curriculum. The new initiative entails oversight and help from local art organizations such as COCA, The Black Rep and others.
District officials discussed closing historic school, which is the first African American High School west of the Mississippi River, due to declining population. Sumner’s enrollment for the 2019-2020 school year was 205.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.