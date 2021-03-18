ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards announced plans to resign his post March 31, after more than three years in the position.
Edwards, who was a judge in the 22nd Circuit Court since 1992, was appointed as public safety director in October of 2017 by newly-elected St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson.
Krewson announced she would not be running for re-election, and city treasurer Tishaura Jones and Alderwoman Cara Spencer will face off in the April 6 primary.
