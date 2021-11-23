ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The St. Louis Public Library is offering free WiFi to thousands of residents for the next seven months.
The library has 4,000 hot spots for St. Louis residents without connectivity. It is all funded through the Emergency Connectivity Fund. Each new device can provide WiFi for up to 15 devices at a time. Library card holders who check out the hotspots can keep the device until June 30, 2022.
The library also says you can still check out the devices even if you have outstanding fees on your card.
