ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – All public libraries in the City of St. Louis will start expanding their hours Monday.
The new service hours are:
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday at Buder, Carpenter, Central, Julia Davis and Schlafly
- 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday at Baden, Barr, Cabanne, Carondelet, Divoll, Kingshighway, Machacek and Walnut Park
- 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday and 1 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday at Charing Cross & Marketplace
- 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at Central Express
While meeting rooms remain closed and all in-person programming is still canceled, all time restrictions for the public have been removed and limited seating will be available. Library customers and staff age 5 and older are required to wear a mask.
