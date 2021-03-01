ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City public libraries will reopen Wednesday after being closed since late November due to COVID-19.
Since November 30, 12 branches of the St. Louis City library have been offering curbside services only.
Both St. Charles and St. Louis Counties say they plan for their libraries to re-open sometime in March but a date has yet to be announced.
