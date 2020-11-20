ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City public libraries will close next week due to COVID-19 concerns.
One of the closures will be the downtown library, but 12 libraries will offer curbside service.
Curbside pickup starts November 30, but library locations close at few days earlier on November 26.
Library officials say this is temporary and they'll re-evaluate their decision in a few weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.