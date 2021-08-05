ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A longtime south St. Louis pub is making it clear - if you're not vaccinated against COVID-19, you're not welcome.
O'Connell's Pub, on Kingshighway, posted on Facebook a message saying anyone not vaccinated is not welcome to visit, even outdoor dining. They added all of their staff is fully vaccinated and wear masks.
"For those who feel that they do not want to get vaccinated despite advice from their medical doctor, it is your right to do so and we acknowledge that. We ask that you do not come to the pub if you have not been vaccinated," the post read. "We don't want you to come and sit outside and then send a server to go out and wait on the people who are not vaccinated. No way. Just don't come to the pub, ever. It's not safe for you to come now or at any point in the future. Even when 80% of the population is vaccinated it won't be safe. Not inside, not outside, not on the patio, nowhere. If you aren't vaccinated or don't plan to be vaccinated, don't come. Ever."
The post added that kids under 12 who are not vaccinated are still welcome.
