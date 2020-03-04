ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Have you ever heard of the St. Louis traditional plate, The Slinger?
It's a plate of hashbrowns with one hamburger patty, 2 eggs however you want them with a side toast. It's covered in chili and a tamale. It's topped with cheese, onions and jalapenos.
The Slinger is a one of a kind dish that has won hearts and arteries of many St. Louisans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.