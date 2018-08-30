ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Amon Aziz stared Pharaoh’s Donuts 25 years ago all because he once had an early morning craving.
“I woke up one morning looking for a donut, couldn’t find one and I said I’m going to see what it takes to make a donut,” said Aziz.
Aziz did not want to put his own name on the store, so he called it Pharaoh’s Donuts because there was a Pharaoh named Amon.
Aziz has built one of St. Louis’ favorite donut shops, a dozen donuts at a time.
With a store front in downtown St. Louis, the shop has its regulars but its big business is delivery. They deliver to two states, Missouri and Illinois and also deliver to other donut shops and a lot of gas stations.
“A lot of people have tasted the product and don’t even know they’re Pharaoh’s Donuts,” said Aziz.
Their fans stretch far beyond St. Louis.
“Every now and then we get postcards from out of town, from Alaska, people are saying they were here in St. Louis tasted the product and it was wonderful,” said Aziz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.