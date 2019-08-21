ST. CHARLES (KMOV.com) -- From the count down clock at the Kennedy Space Center, to the pitch of the FIFA World Cup, timing is crucial.
The clocks keeping the world on time are made in St. Charles.
"Most of them don't even know where St. Louis is let alone St. Charles or Missouri," John Clark said.
Clark is the CEO of Masterclock and said, "we've really got one job and that's keep time."
The company started in 1994 in the Clark family garage. Now, 25 years later, Clark has taken the reins of what his parents built and is growing the company on a global level - the company has products in 104 countries.
"We're essentially building computers, they have to be accurate down to the billionth of a second or better," Clark said. "It's very precise."
The company has produced clocks for everyone, from TV stations to airports. But Clark's favorite job was with working with NASA. He realized the potential for his home grown company.
"if I said it was a little out of this world, would that be too much of a pun?" Clark said. "Obviously everyone wants to be an astronaut but I don't think I'm going into space but if we can at least ensure the safety and reliability of those systems, we can contribute and play our part."
Masterclock is expanding their offices to Silicon Valley and London.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.